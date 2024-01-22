Russia convicts contract soldiers for refusing to fight in Ukraine

In Kamchatka, the 35th Garrison Military Court sentenced seven Russian contract soldiers who refused to participate in the Russian war against Ukraine to two and a half years in prison. This is reported by Mediaphone with reference to the court's decision, UNN reports.

The soldiers were sentenced in late December and early January. They were found guilty of disobeying an order during a military conflict.

Alexander Maksimov received the longest sentence - two and a half years in a penal colony.

The court sentenced Artem Neshtun to two years and four months, Aleksandr Agafonov and Artem Mirkin - to two years and three months each. Mikhail Filippov and Alexander Bykov received two years and two months each. Ivan Morshchakov was sentenced to two years and one month in a penal colony.

All seven soldiers, according to the investigation, refused to participate in hostilities in the summer and fall of 2023.

As Mediaphone previously calculated, in 2023, Russian military courts received 421 cases of disobedience to orders. The publication notes that in terms of punishment, this is a mild way to avoid being sent to the front.

Another 5,024 cases that came to the courts last year concerned unauthorized desertions. In 2023, 148 cases were brought to court under the harsher article on desertion, which is six times more than a year earlier.

