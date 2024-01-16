Russia sentences a Russian Guard colonel to 6 years for supplying ineffective systems to protect the Crimean bridge

The Second Western District Military Court of Moscow has sentenced Colonel Serhiy Volkov, former head of the Marine Department of the Russian Guard, to six years in a general regime colony for supplying ineffective systems for the protection of the Crimean Bridge. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Russian media, the court found Volkov guilty of involvement in the supply of low-quality radar systems to protect the Crimean bridge from drones and the gas pipeline from Krasnodar to Crimea.

According to the investigation, the Russian Guard and the Rostov-on-Don Research Institute of Radio Communications signed a contract for almost 400 million rubles for the supply of two Orel-2020 radar systems.

"Volkov knew for sure that the characteristics of this equipment did not allow him to successfully solve the problem of fighting unmanned vehicles, and could not suppress their radio signals," RosMedia reported.

The prosecutor asked the court to sentence him to 7 years in prison and to deprive him of his rank and state awards. Volkov pleaded not guilty and claimed that he acted "in accordance with the established procedure and legislation".

Recall

