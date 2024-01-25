Enemy conducts pseudo-intellectual quizzes among young people in occupied Kherson region

In the occupied territories of the Kherson region, Russians continue to "brainwash" young people and conduct pseudo-intellectual quizzes with a distorted vision of the history of enslaved peoples and Kremlin figures, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

The Center emphasizes that the Russians continue their policy of destroying an entire generation of the nation by brainwashing Ukrainian children.

The enemy has set up a number of "youth centers" in the temporarily occupied territories, where it recruits Ukrainian youth. These centers and coordinators brought from Russia are responsible for the policy of changing the self-identification of Ukrainians.

"To understand how the Russian brainwashing technology works: in the TOT of Kherson region, on the occasion of Student's Day, the relevant centers organized an "intellectual" game called Rosquiz.

The game consisted of 3 blocks: "History of Russia", "Peoples of Russia", and "Russia in Persons". The teams were asked 30 questions each. Of course, these questions are purely about a distorted vision of the history of enslaved peoples and Kremlin figures," the statement said.

The Center also noted that participation in the quiz was actually forced, as each "educational institution" had a plan for a certain number of students who had to attend these games.

Occupants force TOT residents to passport before "Putin's elections" - National Resistance Center