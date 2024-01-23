Occupants force TOT residents to passport before "Putin's elections" - National Resistance Center

Before the "elections" in the Russian Federation, the invaders conducted regular raids on the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories for forced passportization. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy is seeking to increase the pace of issuing Russian passports as quickly as possible before the "presidential elections" scheduled for March.

The so-called "elections" are a sham, and due to the low rate of passportization, the Russians allowed people to "vote" with a Ukrainian passport or to pretend that a large number of people participated, the report says.

During the raids, the occupiers actually block villages and "hold conversations" with those who have not yet received an enemy passport. In particular, the occupiers intimidate Ukrainians with consequences.

