russians use civilian hospitals to treat wounded occupiers - National Resistance Center

russians use civilian hospitals to treat wounded occupiers - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23427 views

russian occupation forces in Ukraine use civilian hospitals to treat the wounded. After recovery, they are transferred to the occupied Crimea or directly to russia for rehabilitation.

russian occupation forces continue to use civilian hospitals to treat wounded terrorists. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in the occupied territories, russians use health care facilities to provide medical care to wounded members of the russian occupation forces.

Most of the wounded occupants are mostly treated in central district hospitals until they are fully or partially recovered, after which they are transferred to a medical facility in the TOT of the AR of Crimea or directly to the territory of the russian federation 

- summarized in the Resistance.

According to the Ukrainian underground, the enemy is suffering heavy losses among personnel and equipment near Avdiivka. The approximate number of enemy losses per day in this area is 300-400 people.

Addendum

The National Resistance Center also continues to call on all citizens of Ukraine who are temporarily under occupation to pass on information about the enemy. It should be noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are armed with modern and accurate weapons that hit only enemy military targets.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine , the humanitarian crisis is worsening, and civilians are left without access to quality healthcare. The National Resistance Center emphasizes that the TOT lacks more than 3,000 doctors.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

