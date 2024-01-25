Ukrainian Armed Forces knock out occupants' subversive reconnaissance group from "Tsarska Okhota" area in Avdiivka - Barabash

Thanks to the efforts of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko, the occupants were repelled in the "Tsar's Hunt" area of Avdiivka.

The head of the Avdiivka MVA Vitaliy Barabash told this on the air of Kyiv24 , UNN reports.

The subversive groups came in and did a little bit of "farming," but I am grateful to the 110th Brigade, which responded very strongly, plus the reserves were brought in to neutralize the situation. ," the official said.

According to the head of the Avdiivka MVA, the "Tsarska Okhota" area has been fully controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for several days, but the situation there is difficult.

The enemy is pressing, storming. The day before yesterday, if I'm not mistaken, they tried to use equipment in that direction. But it was set on fire, all attacks were repelled ," Barabash said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports on the situation at the frontline - special attention to Avdiivka.

Orders were given for large-scale invasion and shelling of Kherson: Russian military officials will be tried