Orders were given for large-scale invasion and shelling of Kherson: Russian military officials will be tried

An indictment against two generals and a lieutenant colonel of the Russian armed forces who were preparing a large-scale invasion of Ukraine has been sent to court. The investigation established, among other things, that one of these officials issued an operational directive to fire on the city of Kherson.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, an indictment was sent to court against the Colonel-General Commander of the Dnipro troop group of the Russian Armed Forces, the Lieutenant-General Commander of the 22nd Army Corps of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces, and the Lieutenant-Colonel Commander of the 8th Artillery Regiment of the Coastal Defense of the 22nd Army Corps of the Coastal Forces of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, the statement said.

It is stated that the commanders gave orders to subordinate units to prepare and carry out a large-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine.

Also, according to prosecutors, in early May 2023, in order to achieve the goals of occupation and terror of the civilian population, the commander of the Dnipro troop group of the Russian Armed Forces issued an operational directive to shell the city of Kherson.

This criminal combat mission was carried out by a lieutenant general and his subordinate lieutenant colonel of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Office of the Prosecutor General reports.

Investigators found that under the command of these officials, enemy troops launched at least 18 targeted attacks on civilian objects in the regional center with rocket and high-explosive shells in just one day.

This led to the deaths of 24 people and injuries to 51. The prosecutors emphasize that these methods are prohibited by international humanitarian law and indicate that the occupier is waging an aggressive war on the territory of Ukraine.

The agency also noted that the pre-trial investigation under the in absentia procedure was carried out by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kherson region.

Recall

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that Russia will be held accountable for shelling of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

