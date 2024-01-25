Orders were given for large-scale invasion and shelling of Kherson: Russian military officials will be tried

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 98353 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111270 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141147 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138338 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176644 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171788 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283392 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178231 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167230 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148849 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 43124 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 31844 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 65042 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 33508 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52903 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 98353 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283392 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250920 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236028 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261300 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52903 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141147 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106973 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106959 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123051 views
Orders were given for large-scale invasion and shelling of Kherson: Russian military officials will be tried

Orders were given for large-scale invasion and shelling of Kherson: Russian military officials will be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31315 views

Two generals and a lieutenant colonel of the Russian armed forces will be tried for planning a large-scale invasion of Ukraine and shelling the city of Kherson.

An indictment against two generals and a lieutenant colonel of the Russian armed forces who were preparing a large-scale invasion of Ukraine has been sent to court. The investigation established, among other things, that one of these officials issued an operational directive to fire on the city of Kherson.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, an indictment was sent to court against the Colonel-General Commander of the Dnipro troop group of the Russian Armed Forces, the Lieutenant-General Commander of the 22nd Army Corps of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces, and the Lieutenant-Colonel Commander of the 8th Artillery Regiment of the Coastal Defense of the 22nd Army Corps of the Coastal Forces of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, the statement said.

It is stated that the commanders gave orders to subordinate units to prepare and carry out a large-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine.

Image

Also, according to prosecutors, in early May 2023, in order to achieve the goals of occupation and terror of the civilian population, the commander of the Dnipro troop group of the Russian Armed Forces issued an operational directive to shell the city of Kherson.

This criminal combat mission was carried out by a lieutenant general and his subordinate lieutenant colonel of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Office of the Prosecutor General reports.

Investigators found that under the command of these officials, enemy troops launched at least 18 targeted attacks on civilian objects in the regional center with rocket and high-explosive shells in just one day.

Image

This led to the deaths of 24 people and injuries to 51. The prosecutors emphasize that these methods are prohibited by international humanitarian law and indicate that the occupier is waging an aggressive war on the territory of Ukraine.

The agency also noted that the pre-trial investigation under the in absentia procedure was carried out by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kherson region.

Recall

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that Russia will be held accountable for shelling of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Resident of Makiivka, who went to fight against Ukraine, sentenced to 15 years for high treason
24.01.24, 17:22 • 23623 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Crimes and emergencies

