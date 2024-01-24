Resident of Makiivka, who went to fight against Ukraine, sentenced to 15 years for high treason

The court proved the guilt of a resident of the temporarily occupied city of Makiivka who became a commander of illegal pro-russian military formations. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

The offender voluntarily joined the illegal armed group of russia, became a platoon commander and repeatedly stormed Ukrainian positions with firearms.

In May 2022, an unemployed man from the temporarily occupied Makiivka reportedly voluntarily joined a motorized rifle brigade of the so-called "dpr". As part of this illegal armed group, he participated in hostilities and provided fire support to russian troops. Later, in January 2023, the convict joined the "114th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of Yenakiyevo-Danube". While participating in battles against the AFU, he was promoted and became a platoon commander.

Using firearms, the man repeatedly took part in assaults on Ukrainian positions, during one of which he was detained by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in early October. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for high treason.

