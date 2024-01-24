ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Resident of Makiivka, who went to fight against Ukraine, sentenced to 15 years for high treason

Resident of Makiivka, who went to fight against Ukraine, sentenced to 15 years for high treason

 23622 views

A resident of Makiivka, who led pro-russian military units, was found guilty of treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. He voluntarily joined russia's illegal armed groups and participated in numerous assaults on Ukrainian positions.

The court proved the guilt of a resident of the temporarily occupied city of Makiivka who became a commander of illegal pro-russian military formations. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

The offender voluntarily joined the illegal armed group of russia, became a platoon commander and repeatedly stormed Ukrainian positions with firearms. 

Image

In May 2022, an unemployed man from the temporarily occupied Makiivka reportedly voluntarily joined a motorized rifle brigade of the so-called "dpr". As part of this illegal armed group, he participated in hostilities and provided fire support to russian troops. Later, in January 2023, the convict joined the "114th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of Yenakiyevo-Danube". While participating in battles against the AFU, he was promoted and became a platoon commander.

Add

Using firearms, the man repeatedly took part in assaults on Ukrainian positions, during one of which he was detained by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in early October. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for high treason.

High treason and collaboration: ex-mayor of Sviatohirsk to be tried in absentia28.12.23, 15:36 • 28250 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies

