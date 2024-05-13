5,700 people evacuated from northern Kharkiv region, another 1,600 people to be evacuated today - RMA

The enemy continues to try to advance in the north of Kharkiv region. 5,700 people have already been evacuated from the northern regions of the region, and about 1,600 more are planned to be evacuated today. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy continues to try to advance on our territory. He attacks in the Vovchansk direction, in the north, in the Lipetsk direction. Our soldiers are holding back the enemy in these areas. About 15 enemy attacks have been repelled recently. We continue evacuation activities. Today we plan to evacuate about 1600 people. Perhaps there will be more. In total, we have already evacuated 5700 people in these areas. The situation is quite difficult, but our soldiers are repelling all enemy attacks. There is an increase in the gray zone, an increase in the front line, because the enemy is trying to deliberately stretch it - Syniehubov said.

He noted that about 30 volunteer groups are currently working in these areas to carry out the evacuation. He also noted that today the Regional Defense Council considered the issue of forced evacuation of orphans or children deprived of parental care.

We considered the issue of coordinating with the minister, because a large number of people did not leave through the Coordination Center and now they need to get a place for temporary residence. We currently have about 25 orphans. These are Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, Kupyansk and Izium districts - Syniehubov added.

In addition, the head of the RMA noted that before the Russian offensive, about 2,500 people lived in Vovchansk, and now about 300 people remain in the city.

If we take those settlements where hostilities are already taking place, for example, Borysivka, other settlements, there are 4 people left in one settlement, 10 in another, and 7 in another - Syniehubov added.

Recall

Russian troops shelled populated areas of Kharkiv region yesterday with aircraft, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, injuring several civiliansb, law enforcement evacuated more than 1,600 residents from frontline areas.