Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59457 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103176 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146288 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150680 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246883 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173352 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164751 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148231 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223930 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61948 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 100366 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 31688 views
04:47 PM • 42599 views
05:32 PM • 35512 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246888 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223932 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210242 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236096 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223021 views
06:49 PM • 59496 views
05:32 PM • 35512 views
04:47 PM • 42599 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112208 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113152 views
5,700 people evacuated from northern Kharkiv region, another 1,600 people to be evacuated today - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57336 views

In the Vovchansk sector, the Russian army is attempting to advance in the north and in the Lipetsk sector. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy in these areas. About 15 enemy attacks have been repelled recently. At the same time, 30 volunteer groups are working in the relevant areas to evacuate the population.

The enemy continues to try to advance in the north of Kharkiv region. 5,700 people have already been evacuated from the northern regions of the region, and about 1,600 more are planned to be evacuated today. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy continues to try to advance on our territory. He attacks in the Vovchansk direction, in the north, in the Lipetsk direction. Our soldiers are holding back the enemy in these areas. About 15 enemy attacks have been repelled recently. We continue evacuation activities. Today we plan to evacuate about 1600 people. Perhaps there will be more. In total, we have already evacuated 5700 people in these areas. The situation is quite difficult, but our soldiers are repelling all enemy attacks. There is an increase in the gray zone, an increase in the front line, because the enemy is trying to deliberately stretch it

- Syniehubov said.

He noted that about 30 volunteer groups are currently working in these areas to carry out the evacuation. He also noted that today the Regional Defense Council considered the issue of forced evacuation of orphans or children deprived of parental care.

We considered the issue of coordinating with the minister, because a large number of people did not leave through the Coordination Center and now they need to get a place for temporary residence. We currently have about 25 orphans. These are Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, Kupyansk and Izium districts

- Syniehubov added.

In addition, the head of the RMA noted that before the Russian offensive, about 2,500 people lived in Vovchansk, and now about 300 people remain in the city.

If we take those settlements where hostilities are already taking place, for example, Borysivka, other settlements, there are 4 people left in one settlement, 10 in another, and 7 in another

- Syniehubov added.

Recall

Russian troops shelled populated areas of Kharkiv region yesterday with aircraft, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, injuring several civiliansb, law enforcement evacuated more than 1,600 residents from frontline areas. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
chuhuivChuhuiv
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising