russia occupied the villages of Kharkiv region: Morokhovets, Oliynykove and Zelene - DeepState

The russian army advanced near Verbove, in Krasnohorivka, Netailove, west of Semenivka, east of Novopokrovske, and occupied villages in Kharkiv region: Morokhovets, Oliynykove and Zelene. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains complicated and dynamically changing. Fighting is underway in the areas of Pylyna - Lukiantsi, Pylyna - Hlyboke, Pylyna - Oliynykove, Murom - Bugrivatka. In addition, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the areas of Strilecha - Hlyboke, Oliynykove - Hlyboke, Oliynykove - Lukiantsi, Murom - Staritsa, Pletenivka - Tykhyne.

