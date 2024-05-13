General Staff: Fierce battles continue in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has tactical success

Active fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector. Enemy forces are using assault tactics. Ukrainian troops are repelling the attacks. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In a report, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that active hostilities continued in the Kharkiv sector. The situation remains complicated and dynamically changing.

Currently, combat actions are underway in various directions, including Pylyna - Lukiantsi, Pylyna - Hlyboke, Pylyna - Oliynykove, Murom - Bugrivatka. The enemy is using assault tactics in the areas of Strilecha - Hlyboke, Oliynykove - Hlyboke, Oliynykove - Lukiantsi, Murom - Staritsa, Pletenivka - Tykhyne.

Over the last day, enemy forces conducted 22 assault operations, 14 of which are still ongoing.

Thus, the struggle for control of the border town of Vovchansk continues. The enemy forces are actively trying to capture the city, mobilizing up to 5 battalions and not taking into account their own losses. Over 100 enemy soldiers were killed in the last day alone.

The enemy is currently enjoying tactical success.



Measures have been planned to destroy the enemy who has intervened in our defense. - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian military has been conducting an effective defense, inflicting fire damage on the occupiers and using small arms and unmanned systems for reconnaissance and targeted strikes.