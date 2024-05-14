Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Lypky and Neskuchne in Kharkiv sector - General Staff

As of 13.00 on May 14, fighting continues in almost all sections of the frontline, with the greatest activity of the occupiers recorded in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions. As of today, 73 combat engagements took place at the frontline, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, according to UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy carried out 8 attacks in the areas of Hlyboke - Slobozhanske, Shebekino (rf) - Vovchansk, Borysivka - Vesele, and tried unsuccessfully to advance towards Lyptsi and Neskuchne.

In the Kupyansk sector, according to the General Staff, 6 combat engagements took place in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka and Myasozharivka since the beginning of the day.

In the Liman sector, one combat engagement was registered near Ivanivka.

The number of hostile attacks in the Kramatorsk sector increased to 8. In particular, they were recorded in the areas of Bakhmut-Novyi, Bakhmut-Klishchiyivka, Odradivka-Klishchiyivka, Mykolaivka-Bila Hora. In addition, the enemy conducted 2 air strikes.

More than 7.5 thousand people evacuated in Kharkiv region amid intensified hostile shelling - RMA

In the Pokrovsk sector, the militants are the most active - since the beginning of the day they have conducted 24 attacks, in particular in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Yevhenivka and Netaylove. They used combat aircraft twice - near Vozdvyzhenka and Yevhenivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks. The enemy acted in the areas of Maryinka - Heorhiivka and Slavne - Novomykhailivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupants made 4 unsuccessful attempts to storm Staromayorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

British Intelligence: Kharkiv region attacked by a new group of Russian army

Prydniprovsky direction - the invaders attacked 3 times near Krynky. The enemy suffered losses. The invaders shelled the areas of Krynky, Tokarivka, Stanislav, Ivanivka, Tyahynyka and Zmiivka with artillery.

The situation remained unchanged on the Siversky, Toretsk, Vremivsk and Gulyaypil directions.