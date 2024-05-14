ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Lypky and Neskuchne in Kharkiv sector - General Staff

Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Lypky and Neskuchne in Kharkiv sector - General Staff

Kyiv

Combat actions continued in almost all areas of the frontline, but the occupants were most active in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, where 73 combat engagements took place. the Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Liptsy and Neskuchne in the Kharkiv sector.

As of 13.00 on May 14, fighting continues in almost all sections of the frontline, with the greatest activity of the occupiers recorded in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions. As of today, 73 combat engagements took place at the frontline, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, according to UNN

Details 

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy carried out 8 attacks in the areas of Hlyboke - Slobozhanske, Shebekino (rf) - Vovchansk, Borysivka - Vesele, and tried unsuccessfully to advance towards Lyptsi and Neskuchne.

In the Kupyansk sector, according to the General Staff, 6 combat engagements took place in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka and Myasozharivka since the beginning of the day.

In the Liman sector, one combat engagement was registered near Ivanivka.

The number of hostile attacks in the Kramatorsk sector increased to 8. In particular, they were recorded in the areas of Bakhmut-Novyi, Bakhmut-Klishchiyivka, Odradivka-Klishchiyivka, Mykolaivka-Bila Hora. In addition, the enemy conducted 2 air strikes.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the militants are the most active - since the beginning of the day they have conducted 24 attacks, in particular in the areas of Novooleksandrivka,  Kalynove, Yevhenivka and Netaylove. They used combat aircraft twice - near Vozdvyzhenka and Yevhenivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks. The enemy acted in the areas of Maryinka - Heorhiivka and Slavne - Novomykhailivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupants made 4 unsuccessful attempts to storm Staromayorske in Donetsk region and  Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

Prydniprovsky direction - the invaders attacked 3 times near Krynky. The enemy suffered losses. The invaders shelled the areas of Krynky, Tokarivka, Stanislav, Ivanivka, Tyahynyka and Zmiivka with artillery.

The situation remained unchanged on the Siversky, Toretsk, Vremivsk and Gulyaypil directions.

Ukrainian soldiers are acting decisively and selflessly. They are doing everything to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory and disrupting its plans

- emphasized the General Staff.
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
donetsDonets
kamianskeKamianske
berestoveBerestovo
toretskToretsk
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
bakhmutBakhmut
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

