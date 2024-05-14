British Intelligence: Kharkiv region attacked by a new group of Russian army

The recently formed northern group of Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region of Ukraine and took control of several villages. This is stated in an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

As noted in the report, the border town of Vovchansk is almost certainly a direct target of Russia and is currently the subject of a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

According to British intelligence, by opening up an additional frontline, Russia is almost certainly trying to divert Ukrainian resources from other parts of the front line and endanger Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city.

It is unlikely that Russia has amassed sufficient combat power to take the city without diverting additional forces to the area, - the report says.

Recall

Ukrainian troops repel Russian attempts to seize Vovchansk, killing more than 1,000 occupants since the start of hostilities, while the Russians change tactics and advance in small groups.