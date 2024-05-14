More than 7.5 thousand people evacuated in Kharkiv region amid intensified hostile shelling - RMA

In the Kharkiv region, 7,531 people, including 568 children and 201 people with disabilities, have been evacuated to safer places, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA thanked everyone who heroically evacuates people under enemy fire.

7,531 people are already in safer places, including 568 children and 201 people with disabilities - Sinegubov said.

Evacuation continues in Vovchansk: Sinegubov says it will continue "until we take out all the people, regardless of applications"