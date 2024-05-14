Evacuation continues in Vovchansk: Sinegubov says it will continue "until we take out all the people, regardless of applications"

The evacuation of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region continues, although the fighting is complicating the process. As of yesterday, about 200 civilians remained in the city. The evacuation is being carried out in cooperation with the police and volunteers and will continue until all people are evacuated. This was stated by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov during a telethon on Tuesday, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

According to Sinegubov, the evacuation in Vovchansk continues, but it is really getting more complicated every day.

As for Vovchansk itself, as of yesterday, about 200 civilians remained. These are actually special operations with the National Police and our volunteers to evacuate these people. The evacuation is ongoing and will continue until we evacuate all the people, regardless of the requests we have - said the head of the Kharkiv RMA.

He said that yesterday there were about 150 applications for evacuation, and in fact more than 1,500 people were evacuated. Therefore, this work will continue in all areas on an ongoing basis.

Recall

7,023 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts of Kharkiv region due to constant shelling and enemy attempts to advance in the area.