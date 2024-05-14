Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 130 combat engagements in the frontline, Russians intensify attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

During the day, May 14, 130 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy is intensively attacking our positions using its superiority in manpower and equipment. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the last day, 130 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 74 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged - The General Staff said.

In the Kharkiv sector , the number of hostile attacks increased to 14. Combat actions took place in the areas of Liptsy, Vovchansk, and Neskuchne. The occupants' losses over the last day amounted to about 120 Russian servicemen and 23 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

In the Kupyansk sector , 20 combat engagements were registered, in particular in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove and Myasozharivka.

In the Northern sector, Russian troops conducted 9 attacks near Spirne, Ivan-Daryivka, Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka.

Defense forces control the situation, defensive battles continue on a large part of the border strip: Voloshyn on the situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy intensified its attacks. The number of enemy attacks increased significantly - up to 21.

The intensity of hostilities remains high in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy continues to carry out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Umanske, Novoselivka Persha and Zhelanne. He used combat aircraft 16 times. They also use anti-aircraft guns. In total, 40 occupants' attacks on Ukrainian positions took place in this sector today. Most of them took place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Netailove and Solovyovo - the General Staff report says.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled 9 enemy attacks. The enemy is concentrating its efforts in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops near Krynky 5 times today, without success.

There were no significant changes in the situation at the Liman, Toretsk, Vremivsk, Huliaipil and Orikhivsk directions.

The General Staff emphasizes that the Defense Forces are adequately responding to the actions of the invaders, taking the necessary measures to stabilize the situation.

Recall

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that the situation on the eastern front remains tense, fighting continues in the Kupyansk, Siversk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. In some areas, the enemy has partial success, while in others, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are pushing the enemy back.

