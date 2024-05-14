The situation in Vovchansk is difficult and critical, the city is almost destroyed - MBA

The situation in Vovchansk is difficult and critical. The city is constantly under fire and is almost destroyed. The enemy is trying to enter the outskirts of the city, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preventing them from doing so. The head of the Vovchansk city military administration Tamaz Gambarashvili said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The situation today is as difficult and critical as it was yesterday and the day before. The enemy is constantly shelling the city, the city is almost destroyed. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are defending our city, it is completely under control, but there are small groups trying to enter the outskirts of the city. That's why there is a small arms battle there - Gambarashvili said.

He added that the city is under constant shelling.

As for the city residents, we are currently evacuating the population. As many people as possible have left on their own transport, but we are now dealing with people who are unable to leave on their own. Therefore, with the help of the National Police, the Coordination Center, and the military administration, we are evacuating ," Gambarashvili added.

According to him, the residents of Vovchansk are being evacuated to Kharkiv, where they are being provided with all the necessary assistance.

Recall

The border community of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region continues to be under massive attacks by the Russian army. The consequences of today's hostile shelling of the Kharkiv region, which claimed the lives of two elderly people, have been shown by the Prosecutor General's Office.