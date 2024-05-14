Defense forces control the situation, defensive battles continue on a large part of the border strip: Voloshyn on the situation in Kharkiv region

Active hostilities continue in the north of Kharkiv region. The situation remains difficult and dynamic, but the Defense Forces are in control of the situation. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

The situation there is such that active hostilities are ongoing in that settlement. In particular, the operational situation remains complex and dynamic. The defense forces are in control of the situation, and defensive battles are ongoing along a large part of our border strip. There are also settlements in the north of the Kharkiv region that have actually become a combat zone, and the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in some of them, and some of them are trying to use them for their further advancement. The situation is controlled by the Defense Forces, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in their positions with heavy fire, but our Defense Forces are equipping defensive positions, inflicting fire damage, pushing them back and carrying out mopping-up operations, in particular on the northern outskirts of the town of Vovchansk - Voloshyn said.

He added that Ukrainian defenders in Vovchansk are combing through the city's buildings, trying to stabilize the front line where the enemy is trying to advance.

Voloshyn also commented on the information about the enemy's attack on the Vovchansk meat processing plant.

"According to the official information of the city authorities of Vovchansk, there were no occupants in the city, all the fighting is going on near the city. Information about the presence of the occupiers has not been officially confirmed. The enemy is trying to spread panic among the population and spread false information," added Voloshyn.

According to him, the enemy is dropping bombs on civilians, destroying both the population and civilian buildings to spread panic among the population.

Recall

According to Tamaz Gambarashvili, the head of the Vovchansk city military administration, the situation in Vovchansk is difficult and critical. The city is constantly under fire and is almost destroyed. The enemy is trying to enter the outskirts of the city, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not allowing them to do so.