They are trying to retake the territory controlled by the occupiers: Syniehubov on the work of the Defense Forces in Vovchansk

The Ukrainian military is currently working in Vovchansk, where they are trying to recapture the territory currently controlled by the occupation forces. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"The enemy's active advance has been completely stopped in all directions, in the Lipetsk, Slobozhansk and Vovchansk sectors, and the front line has been stabilized. At the moment, our military are really working on Vovchansk, where they are trying to recapture the territory that is currently controlled by the occupation forces," said Syniehubov.

According to him, the Russians in the Kharkiv region need to pull up their reserves in order to continue, so to speak, their efforts to move forward, which they have been demonstrating in recent days.

"However, they are still not enough to break through the defense of our troops. That is why, of course, our troops are trying to occupy more favorable tactical positions in order to recapture the territory where the occupiers are currently located," said Syniehubov.

Addendum

The General Staff reportedthat in the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues near Starytsia and Vovchansk. In the Kupyansk sector, the occupants continue to try to advance in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove and Ivanivka.