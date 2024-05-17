Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attack in Kharkiv sector near Starytsia, reinforce defense in border area - General Staff

Defense forces repelled a Russian attack near Starytsia and are equipping the occupied borders and strengthening defense in the Kharkiv region border area, Russian troops attempted to improve their tactical position near several settlements in the Kupyansk direction, but were fiercely rebuffed, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 13.30 on May 17, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv sector, an enemy attack was repelled near the village of Starytsia. The invaders used aircraft to attack the areas of Harbuzivka and Bilyi Kolodyazh. Our troops are equipping the occupied borders and strengthening defense in the border areas of Kharkiv region - the General Staff report says.

On the Kupyansk direction, as noted, "there were five attempts by the enemy to improve the tactical situation near Vilshana, Ivanivka, Berestove and Myasozharivka." "The enemy received a tough rebuff, the situation is under control," the General Staff said.

