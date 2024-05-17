Zelensky: The deepest point of enemy advance in Kharkiv region is 10 kilometers

The Ukrainian defense forces managed to stabilize the situation in Kharkiv region, stopping Russian army advances. The maximum depth the enemy was able to penetrate was 10 kilometers. At the same time, in some areas where our brigades are operating, the enemy has not made any progress.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told TSN journalists about this, UNN reports.

Today, our Defense Forces have stabilized the Russians where they are now. The deepest point of their advance is 10 kilometers. In the directions of some brigades, the enemy has no advance at all and has not had any - Zelensky said.

He noted that several areas have now been reinforced by deploying additional battalions mobilized from the reserves and other areas.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv at night with S-300s and drones, damaging the district administration building and a residential building. During the day, 2 people were killed and 9 injured in the region due to Russian shelling.