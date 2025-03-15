Reminded of complicity in the crime against Ukraine and compared to a cockroach: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Lukashenko for insulting Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Lukashenko's insults towards Zelensky. The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded about the Belarusian dictator's complicity in the crime of aggression against Ukraine.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the insults of Alexander Lukashenko against the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reminded the Belarusian dictator about complicity in the crime of aggression against Ukraine, reports UNN.
Insults against the head of the Ukrainian state are unacceptable, especially from an accomplice in the crime of aggression against Ukraine. In addition, the transition to the field of entomology will definitely not benefit the cockroach
Earlier
Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made a number of new statements about the war in Ukraine and negotiations with Russia. In addition, he could not refrain from insults against Zelenskyy.