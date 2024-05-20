Russian troops advance on several fronts - DeepState

The DeepState map has been updated. Over the past day, analysts have recorded Russian advances near a number of settlements. This was reported in a telegram from the project, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy advanced southeast and south of Robotyne, near Verbove, in Paraskoviivka, in Netailove, near Yasnobrodivka, Novopokrovske, Keramika, Berestove, in Zelene and near Bugrivatka analysts say.

The Armed Forces General Staff did not confirm this information.

You can view the map by following the link.

