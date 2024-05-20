Russian troops advance on several fronts - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
According to analysts, Russian forces advanced near several settlements, including Robotino, Verbovo, Paraskovievka, Netailovo, Yasnobrodovka, Novopokrovskoye, Keramika, Berestove, Zelene and Bugrivatka, although the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not confirm this information.
The DeepState map has been updated. Over the past day, analysts have recorded Russian advances near a number of settlements. This was reported in a telegram from the project, UNN reports .
Details
The enemy advanced southeast and south of Robotyne, near Verbove, in Paraskoviivka, in Netailove, near Yasnobrodivka, Novopokrovske, Keramika, Berestove, in Zelene and near Bugrivatka
The Armed Forces General Staff did not confirm this information.
You can view the map by following the link.