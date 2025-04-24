$41.520.14
Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
April 23, 05:58 PM

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Publications
Exclusives
Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

Kyiv

 4420 views

As a result of the night attack by Russians on Kyiv, 9 people died, 63 were injured, including 6 children. The consequences of the shelling are being eliminated in 5 districts of the capital.

Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24, 9 people died. This is reported by UNN with reference to State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

It is also noted that, according to preliminary data, 63 people were injured. 42 were hospitalized, including 6 children.

Destruction occurred in residential buildings: the search for people under the rubble continues

- the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

They clarified that the Russian attack caused fires in garages, an administrative building and non-residential buildings.

Cars and dry grass were burning due to falling debris. Firefighters extinguished the fire

- rescuers noted.

They added that the consequences of the night shelling are currently being eliminated in 5 districts of the capital. Psychologists and canine handlers of the State Emergency Service are working.

Let us remind you

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, commenting on the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of April 24, stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "demonstrates only a desire to kill."

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region24.04.25, 02:23 • 6744 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
