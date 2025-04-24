Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24, 9 people died. This is reported by UNN with reference to State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

It is also noted that, according to preliminary data, 63 people were injured. 42 were hospitalized, including 6 children.

Destruction occurred in residential buildings: the search for people under the rubble continues - the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

They clarified that the Russian attack caused fires in garages, an administrative building and non-residential buildings.

Cars and dry grass were burning due to falling debris. Firefighters extinguished the fire - rescuers noted.

They added that the consequences of the night shelling are currently being eliminated in 5 districts of the capital. Psychologists and canine handlers of the State Emergency Service are working.

Let us remind you

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, commenting on the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of April 24, stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "demonstrates only a desire to kill."

