Compared to the previous day, the number of combat clashes in Kharkiv region has halved - Voloshyn

According to Voloshyn, the situation in the Kharkiv region remains difficult and is changing dynamically, but the Defense Forces are stabilizing the situation, particularly in the city of Vovchansk. The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of Ukrainian units near Lypky, Vovchansk and Starytsia. They combine their assaults with air strikes.

Yesterday, there were arrivals in Lypky and in Kharkiv in particular. Over the past week, the enemy has carried out 83 attacks, and this morning there were five combat engagements in that area. In general, the number of combat engagements decreased by half compared to the previous day - said the spokesman.

According to him, the enemy also continues to try to concentrate its forces in the direction of Strileche-Liptsia and capture the city of Vovchansk with further access to Bilyi Kolodyazh. To this end, the Russians have created and reinforced the "Sever" operational and tactical grouping of troops near the border.

Our defense forces are pushing the occupation troops in the direction of Hlyboke and in the area of Vovchansk, where the enemy intended to gain a foothold in the residential area - Voloshyn added.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Liptsy, inflicting significant losses on the Russian occupiers in this area yesterday: 263 people, 52 pieces of equipment. In the Kupyansk sector, fighting continues in the areas of Sinkivka and Berestove.