Pletenchuk on Robotyn: There was no loss of our positions

"There were no assaults on Robotyn last night, although it is being shot through, and the Russians' statements about the capture of the village are not true. This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, UNN reports .

the Russians intensified their pressure, but there were no assaults on Robotyno at all last day - Pletenchuk says.

According to him, this week alone, the enemy has captured Robotyne twice already.

This information is not true. There was no loss of our positions. Yes, the situation there is very difficult. Yes, there is virtually nothing left of the village. Yes, it is being shelled from both sides. But they did not take it, so this information is not true, at least it is definitely under our fire control, at least - The spokesman added.

Recall

According to analysts, Russian troops advanced near several settlements, including Robotyno, Verbove, Paraskoviivka, Netailove, Yasnobrodivka, Novopokrovske, Keramika, Berestove, Zelenyi and Bugryvatka, although the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not confirm this information.