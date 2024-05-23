In Kharkiv region, 20 people were injured in hostile shelling over the day

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and at least two districts of Kharkiv region over the past day, 20 people were reported injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

In his words:

14:02 Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling of Shevchenkivskyi district by the KAB, window glazing in 3 apartment buildings, two cafes, a car wash, a gas station, a service station building, a grocery store building, 2 trams and 11 cars were damaged. One car was destroyed. Kholodnogirsk district. As a result of the shelling by the KAB, the premises of the enterprise that was not in operation were damaged. 12 people were injured.

18:40 Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. A house and a gas pipeline were damaged as a result of hostile shelling by Russian troops.

08:15 Chuhuiv town. As a result of the shelling the first and second floors of the kindergarten were burning. 3 apartment buildings, a kindergarten building, shop premises, office premises, a pharmacy and 4 cars were damaged. 8 people were injured.

“In the Kharkiv sector, eight enemy attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Starytsia villages. Fighting continues in the Pletenivka-Vovchansk sector. The situation is controlled by the Defense Forces. In the Kupyansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 22 attacks by the invaders. Four combat engagements are still ongoing in the areas of Berestove and Makiivka. The situation is under control,” said Colonel Syniehubov.

Zelenskyy: Maximum attention to the entire border now and not only in Kharkiv region, but also in Sumy region