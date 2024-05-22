Zelenskyy: Maximum attention to the entire border now and not only in Kharkiv region, but also in Sumy region

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the frontline situation with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. It is necessary to pay maximum attention to the entire border now, and not only in Kharkiv region, but also in Sumy region, the Defense Forces should inflict as many losses as possible on the occupier, UNN reports.

Today I spoke with General Syrsky about the situation at the front. The report of the Chief of Staff was in the morning and just a short time ago. The directions of the main battles have not changed. First of all, these are Pokrovske and other Donetsk areas. Also the Kupiansk direction in Kharkiv region. We are paying maximum attention to the entire border area, not only in Kharkiv region, but also in Sumy region - Zelensky said in his evening address.

He added that the task for our units and the Defense Forces as a whole is also unchanged.

"We must inflict as many losses on the occupier as possible. And I thank every warrior, every soldier and commander who are really accurate, who really provide us all - our entire state - with the necessary results," Zelensky added.

Separately, the President thanked the soldiers of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade defending Vovchansk, the 82nd separate air assault brigade and the soldiers of the 47th separate mechanized brigade repelling the occupier in the Pokrovsk sector.

