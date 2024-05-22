ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskyy: Maximum attention to the entire border now and not only in Kharkiv region, but also in Sumy region

Zelenskyy: Maximum attention to the entire border now and not only in Kharkiv region, but also in Sumy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40818 views

President Zelenskyy discussed the situation at the front with the military command, emphasizing maximum attention to the entire border and inflicting maximum losses on the Russian occupiers.

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the frontline situation with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. It is necessary to pay maximum attention to the entire border now, and not only in Kharkiv region, but also in Sumy region, the Defense Forces should inflict as many losses as possible on the occupier, UNN reports.

Today I spoke with General Syrsky about the situation at the front. The report of the Chief of Staff was in the morning and just a short time ago. The directions of the main battles have not changed. First of all, these are Pokrovske and other Donetsk areas. Also the Kupiansk direction in Kharkiv region. We are paying maximum attention to the entire border area, not only in Kharkiv region, but also in Sumy region 

- Zelensky said in his evening address.

He added that the task for our units and the Defense Forces as a whole is also unchanged.

"We must inflict as many losses on the occupier as possible. And I thank every warrior, every soldier and commander who are really accurate, who really provide us all - our entire state - with the necessary results," Zelensky added.

Separately, the President thanked the soldiers of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade defending Vovchansk, the 82nd separate air assault brigade and the soldiers of the 47th separate mechanized brigade repelling the occupier in the Pokrovsk sector.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy today held a special meetingto discuss the production of drones, electronic warfare systems, missiles and countering Russian guided aerial bombs. The President emphasized that Ukraine needs systems and tactics that will allow us to defend our positions, our cities and communities from Russian bombs.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

