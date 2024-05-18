Since the beginning of the day, 44 combat engagements have already taken place, most of them in the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Kurakhove sectors

The enemy continues active offensive actions in most areas, trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. Since the beginning of the day, 44 combat engagements have already taken place, most of them in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Kurakhove directions. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through our defense lines five times in the areas of Liptsy and Vovchansk. In addition, Ukrainian units conducted assault operations in some areas.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian aviation struck in the vicinity of Berestove and Makiivka. As of this time, a total of six combat engagements took place.

On the Lyman direction, the enemy tried three times to push the units of the Defense Forces near Novosadove, Torske and Hryhorivka, but failed. Instead, our defenders improved their tactical position in some areas of this sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy conducted eight attacks near Novyi, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka.

The aggressor maintains the intensity of offensive actions in the Pokrovske sector. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have tried to break through our defense 10 times, in particular in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske.

In the Kurakhove sector, the number of attacks on Ukrainian positions increased to seven. The enemy attempted to seize our positions in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Vodiane.

On the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Russian invaders made three attempts to drive our soldiers out of Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River. They were unsuccessful.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Recall

Ukrainian troops push back the Russian occupiers in the direction of Hlyboke in Kharkiv region, continue assault operations near Synkivka and Ternove with partial success, and repel Russian attacks in the Kupyansk sector.