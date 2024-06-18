The enemy struck Kharkiv region with 21 multiple rocket launchers over the day, one person was injured in the region due to Russian attacks

On June 17, late in the evening, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, causing no casualties but damaging a house. Over the past day, one woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling. In total, on June 17, the occupiers fired 21 multiple rocket launchers at the settlements of Kharkiv region. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past day, the enemy used 21 submunitions in Vovchansk, Lipetsk, and Kharkiv communities in Kharkiv region," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

The head of RMA spoke about the consequences of enemy attacks:

22:30 Kharkiv, Nemyshlyansky district. As a result of hostile shelling, a house was damaged: windows, doors, roof. There are no casualties.

02:30 Izium district, Borivska TG, Borivska Andriivka village. A woman was injured as a result of hostile shelling.



Addendum

As for the situation at the front, according to Sinegubov, in the Kharkiv sector, 14 enemy attacks took place today in the area of Vovchansk and one near the village of Liptsi. In Vovchansk, 10 enemy attacks were repelled. The situation remains tense. Fighting continues in four locations. The defense forces continue to strengthen their defensive positions and borders.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements increased to 14 since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy attacks near Sinkivka. One enemy attack near Stepova Novoselivka was also unsuccessful. Fighting continues near Pishchane, Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka. The situation is under control.

