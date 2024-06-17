$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 2080 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 11967 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21321 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 163219 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155306 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164946 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213978 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247624 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153397 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371231 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3m/s
38%
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 11967 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 163219 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 135882 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155306 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 147754 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military gradually manages to push Russian occupants out of Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33629 views

President Zelenskyy says Ukrainian troops are gradually pushing Russian occupiers out of Kharkiv region, based on military reports.

After reports from the military, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defense Forces are gradually pushing the occupier out of Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

"...reports from the military. They reported on the frontline: first of all, Pokrovske and other areas in Donetsk region. Also Kharkiv region. Our forces are gradually pushing the occupier out of the Kharkiv region. I thank every soldier and every unit for this, as they are fulfilling their tasks. And especially to those who also replenish our exchange fund with Russian soldiers," Zelensky said during his evening video address.

The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 88: enemy attacked 36 times in the Donetsk sector - General Staff16.06.24, 20:35 • 33045 views

Recall

After returning to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Chief of Staff and heard reports from the heads of all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Among the speakers was the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Vadym Sukharevskyi.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kharkiv
