Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military gradually manages to push Russian occupants out of Kharkiv region

After reports from the military, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defense Forces are gradually pushing the occupier out of Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

"...reports from the military. They reported on the frontline: first of all, Pokrovske and other areas in Donetsk region. Also Kharkiv region. Our forces are gradually pushing the occupier out of the Kharkiv region. I thank every soldier and every unit for this, as they are fulfilling their tasks. And especially to those who also replenish our exchange fund with Russian soldiers," Zelensky said during his evening video address.

After returning to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Chief of Staff and heard reports from the heads of all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Among the speakers was the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Vadym Sukharevskyi.