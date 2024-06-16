$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16924 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 88: enemy attacked 36 times in the Donetsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33045 views

The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 88, with the enemy attacking Ukrainian positions 36 times in the Donetsk sector, 25 of which were unsuccessful and 11 were prolonged.

The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 88: enemy attacked 36 times in the Donetsk sector - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 88, in particular, in the Pokrovsk sector, the occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 36 times, 25 attacks failed, and 11 more attacks are ongoing. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Update as of 19.00 on 16.06.2024 on the Russian invasion.

Throughout the day, the enemy has been intensifying its offensive and assault operations, looking for ways to penetrate our defense and try to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. Our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff to the occupiers, destroying personnel and equipment. The number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 88,

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian invaders attacked twice in the area of Vovchansk. Defense Forces units successfully repelled one enemy assault, and another is ongoing. Enemy aviation from Belgorod (Russia) launched two attacks on Vovchanske Khutory with sixteen NARs.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops are holding back the enemy's advance near Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka. Two firefights are currently taking place there. The occupation forces struck the village of Pisky-Radkovsky with a guided aerial bomb, and attacked Sinkivka with sixteen NARs.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 10 times in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Druzhelyubivka and Hrekivka during the day. He actively used aviation, in particular, launched three strikes with six combat aircraft against Druzhelyubivka, and two more strikes, also with six combat aircraft, against Shyikivka. Ukrainian troops repelled three assaults, and seven more firefights are ongoing.

According to preliminary information, enemy losses in this sector amounted to: 54 occupants, one armored personnel carrier and an ammunition depot.

In the Pokrovske sector, the occupants are not slowing down the pace of the offensive. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenses 36 times. 25 of the aggressor's attacks were unsuccessful, 11 more attacks are ongoing.

In the last day, 10 combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector. Our defenders repelled five enemy attacks. The same number of attacks continue. Hirnyk and Kostyantynivka were subjected to air strikes by Ukrainian military aircraft. According to preliminary information, today the enemy's losses in this area amounted to 56 occupants and one electronic warfare station.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our defenders repelled five attacks by Russian invaders in the Krynky area. The situation is under control.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Recall

Soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" after exhausting battles that lasted more than a month managed to drive Russian occupants from their positions in Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

