Deadly Russian shelling across Kharkiv region: 12 casualties reported in 24 hours

Over the past day, Russian troops repeatedly shelled Kharkiv and four districts in the Kharkiv region, with 12 dead and 40 wounded, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Monday, UNN reports.

According to the head of the RMA, shelling was recorded in Kharkiv, Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts:

15:23, city Kharkiv . The territory of the Central Park of Culture and Recreation. The shelling damaged the following: a cinema building, a fence, a restaurant building, a car. 2 women were injured.

15:18, Kharkiv city. The territory of the city cemetery №2. The shelling damaged the windows of the gas station. There are no casualties.

19:45, village Ivashky of Bohodukhiv district. As a result of the enemy artillery shelling 6 private houses were damaged.

16:00, town Vovchansk . A man was injured as a result of the shelling.

11:20, village Novooosynove of Kupyansk district. Two people died and 5 people were injured as a result of the shelling with RSVF.

11:00, village Kivsharivka of Kupyansk district. 3 people died and 4 people were injured as a result of the shelling from RSVF.

11:10, village of Cherkaska Lozova , Kharkiv district. As a result of the Iskander-M shelling, 28 people were injured, including 2 ambulance workers. 6 people were killed.

At 3:30 a.m., a 63-year-old man is killed in a Russian attack on the city of Vovchansk.

"In the Kharkiv sector, 11 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The occupants carried out air strikes and kept trying to break through our defense near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Lypky and Zelene. In response, Ukrainian troops inflicted significant losses on the invaders, which are being clarified. In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 12 over the last day. Defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks near the towns of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove," said Colonel Syniehubov.

