Deadly Russian shelling across Kharkiv region: 12 casualties reported in 24 hours

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68016 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104645 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147681 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151959 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248470 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173704 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165034 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148257 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224865 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101690 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 39504 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34183 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52225 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45764 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248470 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224865 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211047 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236852 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223730 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 67988 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45746 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52208 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112515 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113440 views
Deadly Russian shelling across Kharkiv region: 12 casualties reported in 24 hours

Deadly Russian shelling across Kharkiv region: 12 casualties reported in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22411 views

Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region resulted in civilian casualties, damage to residential buildings, and intense fighting, during which Ukrainian troops successfully repelled enemy attacks.

Over the past day, Russian troops repeatedly shelled Kharkiv and four districts in the Kharkiv region, with 12 dead and 40 wounded, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, shelling was recorded in Kharkiv, Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts:

  • 15:23, city Kharkiv. The territory of the Central Park of Culture and Recreation. The shelling damaged the following: a cinema building, a fence, a restaurant building, a car. 2 women were injured. 
  • 15:18, Kharkiv city. The territory of the city cemetery №2. The shelling damaged the windows of the gas station. There are no casualties. 
  • 19:45, village Ivashky of Bohodukhiv district. As a result of the enemy artillery shelling 6 private houses were damaged. 
  • 16:00, town Vovchansk. A man was injured as a result of the shelling.
  • 11:20, village Novooosynove of Kupyansk district. Two people died and 5 people were injured as a result of the shelling with RSVF. 
  • 11:00, village Kivsharivka of Kupyansk district. 3 people died and 4 people were injured as a result of the shelling from RSVF. 
  • 11:10, village of Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district. As a result of the Iskander-M shelling, 28 people were injured, including 2 ambulance workers. 6 people were killed. 
  • At 3:30 a.m., a 63-year-old man is killed in a Russian attack on the city of Vovchansk.

"In the Kharkiv sector, 11 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The occupants carried out air strikes and kept trying to break through our defense near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Lypky and Zelene. In response, Ukrainian troops inflicted significant losses on the invaders, which are being clarified. In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 12 over the last day. Defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks near the towns of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove," said Colonel Syniehubov.

Intense fighting continues in two frontline areas - General Staff19.05.24, 23:16 • 30336 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
berestoveBerestovo
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

