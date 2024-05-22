Today, the Russian Federation twice unsuccessfully tried to attack the area of the village of Liptsy in Kharkiv region, 5 clashes continue in Kupyansky direction - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83307 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107784 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150603 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154604 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250781 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174233 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165482 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226135 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33677 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 31870 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65868 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34227 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60083 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250781 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226135 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212193 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237926 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224700 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83307 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60083 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65868 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112992 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113881 views
Actual
Today, the Russian Federation twice unsuccessfully tried to attack the area of the village of Liptsy in Kharkiv region, 5 clashes continue in Kupyansky direction - General Staff

Today, the Russian Federation twice unsuccessfully tried to attack the area of the village of Liptsy in Kharkiv region, 5 clashes continue in Kupyansky direction - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23231 views

Russian troops twice unsuccessfully tried to attack the area of the village of Liptsy, Kharkiv region, while five military clashes continue in the Kupyansky direction near the settlements of Sinkovka, Berestovo, Nevsky and Makeyevka.

On May 22, Russian troops in the Kharkiv direction have twice unsuccessfully tried to attack the area of the village of Liptsy since the beginning of the day. No losses of positions were allowed. There are currently five clashes in the Kupyansky direction. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 10.30, reports UNN

Details 

As indicated in the General Staff, a total of 46 military clashes have already taken place at the front. The invaders carried out three airstrikes with the use of five Kabs, 583 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. Russian terrorists also used 58 kamikaze drones for strikes. 

In the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day, two unsuccessful attempts by the invaders to attack the area of the village of Liptsy have already taken place. No losses of positions were allowed. 

According to updated data, over the past day, the enemy lost more than 220 people in the Kharkiv direction, as well as 32 units of weapons and military equipment, including a tank, an armored vehicle, four guns and mortars, nine UAVs and six units of enemy vehicles.

On Kupyansky direction, as indicated in the General Staff, now there are five clashes in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Berestovo, Nevsky and Makeyevka. The situation is under control. The enemy suffers losses. So, in particular, an infantry fighting vehicle and three armored personnel carriers of the invaders were destroyed near Berestove.

In the Limansky direction at this time, an attempt by the invaders to move forward near the village of Nevsky has been repulsed.

In the Seversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel two enemy attacks in the area of the excavation. The situation is under control, the General Staff assured. 

In the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already started trying to improve its tactical position six times. Attacks from Bakhmut, in the directions of Chasov Yar, Ivanovskoye and Klishcheyevka. Three attacks have already been repelled - a tank and two BMDS of the invaders have been destroyed. And three clashes are still ongoing-but during the assault in the area of Ivanovo, four Russian amphibious assault vehicles have already been destroyed. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsky direction, compared to the previous day, the intensity of offensive actions of the enemy has slightly decreased, the General Staff noted. Now there are three attacks by invaders from the Ocheretyanoye area. 

Yesterday's 37 attacks cost the invaders dearly. According to updated information, over the past day, the enemy in the Pokrovsky direction lost more than 320 people, as well as 20 units of weapons and military equipment: three guns, four cars, five UAVs were destroyed, a tank, five armored vehicles and two enemy vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhovsky direction , three enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Krasnogorovka and Novomikhailovka. The battle continues in the area of Konstantinovsky. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces. 

Since the beginning of the day, our soldiers have repelled two assaults in the Vremovsky direction,  in the areas of Urozhayny and Staromayorsky. No losses of our positions were allowed.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian defenders three times on the bridgehead on the Left Bank of the Dnieper River. I had no success.

In other areas, as reported in the General Staff, the situation has not changed significantly. 

Another plus of 1,300 invaders and 22 infantry fighting vehicles: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses22.05.24, 07:48 • 96211 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
makiivkaMakiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
berestoveBerestovo
dnieperDnieper
bakhmutBakhmut
kramatorskKramatorsk
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising