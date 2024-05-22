Today, the Russian Federation twice unsuccessfully tried to attack the area of the village of Liptsy in Kharkiv region, 5 clashes continue in Kupyansky direction - General Staff

On May 22, Russian troops in the Kharkiv direction have twice unsuccessfully tried to attack the area of the village of Liptsy since the beginning of the day. No losses of positions were allowed. There are currently five clashes in the Kupyansky direction. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 10.30, reports UNN.

Details

As indicated in the General Staff, a total of 46 military clashes have already taken place at the front. The invaders carried out three airstrikes with the use of five Kabs, 583 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. Russian terrorists also used 58 kamikaze drones for strikes.

In the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day, two unsuccessful attempts by the invaders to attack the area of the village of Liptsy have already taken place. No losses of positions were allowed.

According to updated data, over the past day, the enemy lost more than 220 people in the Kharkiv direction, as well as 32 units of weapons and military equipment, including a tank, an armored vehicle, four guns and mortars, nine UAVs and six units of enemy vehicles.

On Kupyansky direction, as indicated in the General Staff, now there are five clashes in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Berestovo, Nevsky and Makeyevka. The situation is under control. The enemy suffers losses. So, in particular, an infantry fighting vehicle and three armored personnel carriers of the invaders were destroyed near Berestove.

In the Limansky direction at this time, an attempt by the invaders to move forward near the village of Nevsky has been repulsed.

In the Seversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel two enemy attacks in the area of the excavation. The situation is under control, the General Staff assured.

In the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already started trying to improve its tactical position six times. Attacks from Bakhmut, in the directions of Chasov Yar, Ivanovskoye and Klishcheyevka. Three attacks have already been repelled - a tank and two BMDS of the invaders have been destroyed. And three clashes are still ongoing-but during the assault in the area of Ivanovo, four Russian amphibious assault vehicles have already been destroyed. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsky direction, compared to the previous day, the intensity of offensive actions of the enemy has slightly decreased, the General Staff noted. Now there are three attacks by invaders from the Ocheretyanoye area.

Yesterday's 37 attacks cost the invaders dearly. According to updated information, over the past day, the enemy in the Pokrovsky direction lost more than 320 people, as well as 20 units of weapons and military equipment: three guns, four cars, five UAVs were destroyed, a tank, five armored vehicles and two enemy vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhovsky direction , three enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Krasnogorovka and Novomikhailovka. The battle continues in the area of Konstantinovsky. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, our soldiers have repelled two assaults in the Vremovsky direction, in the areas of Urozhayny and Staromayorsky. No losses of our positions were allowed.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian defenders three times on the bridgehead on the Left Bank of the Dnieper River. I had no success.

In other areas, as reported in the General Staff, the situation has not changed significantly.

