Another plus of 1,300 invaders and 22 infantry fighting vehicles: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 496,370 personnel and 7,611 tanks.
The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have already reached about 496 370 people, 7611 tanks and hundreds of units of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported .
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.05.24 approximately amounted to:
- personnel - about 496 370 (+1300) people,
- tanks ‒ 7611 (+6) units,
- armored combat vehicles-14721 (+22) units,
- artillery systems-12820 (+41) units,
- MLRS – 1077 (+0) units,
- air defense systems - 812 (+1) units,
- aircraft-354 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
- Operational-tactical UAV - 10346 (+56),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2208 (+1),
- ships ‒ boats - 27 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tankers - 17442 (+59) units,
- special equipment-2090 (+5).
