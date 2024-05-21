94 military clashes occurred at the front during the day – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 94 military clashes. The Russian occupiers are attacking our positions, using the advantage in manpower and equipment. However, Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly defending their native land, resolutely repelling enemy attacks and counterattacking in some areas and as a result improving their tactical position. This was announced in the evening report of the General Staff, Reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine (using three missiles), 35 airstrikes (including 48 Kabs) and 367 strikes with kamikaze drones. He carried out almost 2,800 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders tried 10 times to oust our units from their positions. Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attempts to advance in the direction of the village of Liptsy, as well as an assault in the direction of Pletenovka – Volchansk. The situation remains tense in the area of Staritsa, where one attack was repelled from the direction of Novaya Tavolzhanka (Russia). Two more attacks from Bugrovatoe continue.

In turn, the Ukrainian defenders counterattack and take measures to strengthen the stability of the defense.

In the Kupyansky direction, the number of enemy attacks has increased to 12. fighting continues in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Ivanovka and Novoegorovka. In the direction of Berestovo, our defenders repelled two enemy assault actions. The situation is under control, and measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.

There were no losses of positions in the Limansky Direction. The enemy's attempt to advance in the area of the village of Terny was suppressed.

In the Seversky direction, our defenders repelled 10 enemy assault actions in the areas of Belogorovka, Vydenka and Razdolovka. Another battle near Belogorovka continues. The aggressor is not successful.

In the Kramatorsk direction, a total of 10 attacks were repelled. Thus, the Russian occupiers tried five times unsuccessfully to break into the defensive lines of our troops in the area of Klishcheyevka, three times – near Andreevka, as well as in the areas of Novy and Ivanovsky.

In this direction, the enemy's losses now amount to 135 people and 50 pieces of equipment. In particular, a tank, two armored personnel carriers were destroyed and the windbreaker electronic warfare station was damaged.

Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the entire line of combat contact. Since the beginning of the day, the number of enemy assaults has increased to 37. the enemy tried 15 times to advance from Ocheretino in the directions of Novoaleksandrovka, Kalinovo, progress, Yevgenyevka, heavy fighting continues. In addition, the Russian invaders do not give up trying to break through our defenses in the area of Novoselovka Pervaya, Severny and Netailovo. In some areas, the situation requires our troops to conduct a maneuver. The Defense Forces are taking measures to repel the enemy and stabilize the situation.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, our defenders continue to suppress the activity of the enemy, who has unsuccessfully attacked our positions twice since the beginning of the day.

In the Vremovsky direction, the situation has not changed significantly, but the aggressor in the Staromayorsky area has concentrated a significant amount of fire weapons and increased its intensity. Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the situation has not changed. The enemy did not conduct any active offensive operations in the Turkish, Gulyai-pole and Orekhovo directions today.

Ukrainian soldiers inflict fire damage on the enemy, exhausting it along the entire front line.

There are 86 military clashes at the front, the invaders are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in most directions - General Staff