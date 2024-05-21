94 military clashes occurred at the front during the day – General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59674 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103227 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146336 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150726 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246917 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173361 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164758 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148232 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223952 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

94 military clashes occurred at the front during the day – General Staff

94 military clashes occurred at the front during the day – General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48968 views

Ukrainian servicemen are steadfastly defending their native land, resolutely repelling 94 enemy attacks and counterattacking in certain areas, improving their tactical positions, despite the superiority of the Russian occupiers in manpower and equipment.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 94 military clashes. The Russian occupiers are attacking our positions, using the advantage in manpower and equipment. However, Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly defending their native land, resolutely repelling enemy attacks and counterattacking in some areas and as a result improving their tactical position. This was announced in the evening report of the General Staff, Reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine (using three missiles), 35 airstrikes (including 48 Kabs) and 367 strikes with kamikaze drones. He carried out almost 2,800 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons. 

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders tried 10 times to oust our units from their positions. Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attempts to advance in the direction of the village of Liptsy, as well as an assault in the direction of Pletenovka – Volchansk. The situation remains tense in the area of Staritsa, where one attack was repelled from the direction of Novaya Tavolzhanka (Russia). Two more attacks from Bugrovatoe continue.

In turn, the Ukrainian defenders counterattack and take measures to strengthen the stability of the defense.

In the Kupyansky direction, the number of enemy attacks has increased to 12. fighting continues in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Ivanovka and Novoegorovka. In the direction of Berestovo, our defenders repelled two enemy assault actions. The situation is under control, and measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.

There were no losses of positions in the Limansky Direction. The enemy's attempt to advance in the area of the village of Terny was suppressed.

In the Seversky direction, our defenders repelled 10 enemy assault actions in the areas of Belogorovka, Vydenka and Razdolovka. Another battle near Belogorovka continues. The aggressor is not successful.

In the Kramatorsk direction, a total of 10 attacks were repelled. Thus, the Russian occupiers tried five times unsuccessfully to break into the defensive lines of our troops in the area of Klishcheyevka, three times – near Andreevka, as well as in the areas of Novy and Ivanovsky.

In this direction, the enemy's losses now amount to 135 people and 50 pieces of equipment. In particular, a tank, two armored personnel carriers were destroyed and the windbreaker electronic warfare station was damaged.

Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the entire line of combat contact. Since the beginning of the day, the number of enemy assaults has increased to 37. the enemy tried 15 times to advance from Ocheretino in the directions of Novoaleksandrovka, Kalinovo, progress, Yevgenyevka, heavy fighting continues. In addition, the Russian invaders do not give up trying to break through our defenses in the area of Novoselovka Pervaya, Severny and Netailovo. In some areas, the situation requires our troops to conduct a maneuver. The Defense Forces are taking measures to repel the enemy and stabilize the situation.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, our defenders continue to suppress the activity of the enemy, who has unsuccessfully attacked our positions twice since the beginning of the day.

In the Vremovsky direction, the situation has not changed significantly, but the aggressor in the Staromayorsky area has concentrated a significant amount of fire weapons and increased its intensity. Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the situation has not changed. The enemy did not conduct any active offensive operations in the Turkish, Gulyai-pole and Orekhovo directions today.

Ukrainian soldiers inflict fire damage on the enemy, exhausting it along the entire front line.

There are 86 military clashes at the front, the invaders are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in most directions - General Staff21.05.24, 20:56 • 27929 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Contact us about advertising