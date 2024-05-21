There are 86 military clashes at the front, the invaders are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in most directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the current day, on May 21, 86 military clashes have been recorded at the front. The Enemy continues active actions in most directions, trying to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops. this is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that most of the clashes occurred in the defense strips of our units in the Pokrovsky, Kharkiv, Seversky and Kramatorsk directions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine hold back the onslaught and give a decisive rebuff to the actions of the enemy.

there have been 12 military clashes in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day. Fighting continues in the areas of Volchansk and Staritsa. Russian aircraft dropped guided aerial bombs on Volchansk, Liptsy and three at once – on the White Well. the situation remains under the control of Ukrainian units, our soldiers inflict enemy fire damage.

The Russians have stepped up offensive attempts in the area of Volchansk and Staritsa-Voloshin

in the Kupyansk direction, the Russian invaders attacked our defensive lines nine times. And in the future, fighting continues in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka and Ivanovka.

in the Seversky direction, fighting in the area of Belogorovka does not subside.

in the Kramatorsk direction the number of military clashes of the current day has increased to ten. Ukrainian soldiers continue to repel the enemy assault near the village of Klishcheyevka. The enemy has no success.

in the Pokrovsky direction there are battles in the directions of the settlements of Kalinovo, Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Umanskoe, as well as progress. In general, the enemy has already tried to improve its tactical situation 33 times. Ukrainian defenders respond harshly to the Russian invaders.

Currently, the employee has lost a total of 47 Russian invaders and 14 weapons and military equipment here. In particular, the KUB air defense system and MTLB were destroyed, one tank and one heavy flamethrower system of the Russians were damaged - told in the General Staff.

Also today, the Ukrainian armed forces repelled six Russian attacks in the Vremovsky direction. There, the invaders tried to advance in the direction of the village of Staromayorskoye.

Soldiers of the Special Operations forces smashed half of the Buk division: details and video

in the Dnieper direction, Russian terrorists launched airstrikes in the areas of Novoberislav and Veseloye, dropping three Kabs on each.

Other areas, as stated in the General Staff, do not have significant changes in the situation.

Ukrainian soldiers keep the enemy under strict fire control. The command takes the necessary measures to allocate means of Fire destruction - note in the General Staff.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that The Pokrovsky direction, as well as Kramatorsk and Kurakhovsky remain extremely difficult, where the most fighting continues. In Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces destroy the occupier.

The General Staff confirmed that the Ukrainian military on the night of May 19 hit the Russian ship "Cyclone"