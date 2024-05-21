There are 86 military clashes at the front, the invaders are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in most directions - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82955 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107719 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150543 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154547 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250729 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165474 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226104 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41385 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33433 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65654 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33936 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59825 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250729 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226104 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212161 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237901 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224679 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82955 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59825 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65654 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112988 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113877 views
Actual
There are 86 military clashes at the front, the invaders are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in most directions - General Staff

There are 86 military clashes at the front, the invaders are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in most directions - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27930 views

On May 21, 86 clashes occurred at the front, most of which occurred in the Pokrovsky, Kharkiv, Seversky and Kramatorsk directions, as the enemy continues active operations, but Ukrainian troops restrain the onslaught and give a decisive rebuff, as a result of which 47 Russian occupiers and 14 units of weapons and military equipment were lost.

Since the beginning of the current day, on May 21, 86 military clashes have been recorded at the front. The Enemy continues active actions in most directions, trying to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops. this is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

It is noted that most of the clashes occurred in the defense strips of our units in the Pokrovsky, Kharkiv, Seversky and Kramatorsk directions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine hold back the onslaught and give a decisive rebuff to the actions of the enemy. 

there have been 12 military clashes in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day. Fighting continues in the areas of Volchansk and Staritsa. Russian aircraft dropped guided aerial bombs on Volchansk, Liptsy and three at once – on the White Well.  the situation remains under the control of Ukrainian units, our soldiers inflict enemy fire damage.

The Russians have stepped up offensive attempts in the area of Volchansk and Staritsa-Voloshin21.05.24, 20:12 • 20993 views

in the Kupyansk direction, the Russian invaders attacked our defensive lines nine times. And in the future, fighting continues in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka and Ivanovka.

in the Seversky direction, fighting in the area of Belogorovka does not subside.

in the Kramatorsk direction the number of military clashes of the current day has increased to ten. Ukrainian soldiers continue to repel the enemy assault near the village of Klishcheyevka. The enemy has no success.

in the Pokrovsky direction there are battles in the directions of the settlements of Kalinovo, Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Umanskoe, as well as progress. In general, the enemy has already tried to improve its tactical situation 33 times. Ukrainian defenders respond harshly to the Russian invaders.

Currently, the employee has lost a total of 47 Russian invaders and 14 weapons and military equipment here. In particular, the KUB air defense system and MTLB were destroyed, one tank and one heavy flamethrower system of the Russians were damaged 

- told in the General Staff. 

Also today, the Ukrainian armed forces repelled six Russian attacks in the Vremovsky direction. There, the invaders tried to advance in the direction of the village of Staromayorskoye.

Soldiers of the Special Operations forces smashed half of the Buk division: details and video21.05.24, 18:42 • 22771 view

in the Dnieper direction, Russian terrorists launched airstrikes in the areas of Novoberislav and Veseloye, dropping three Kabs on each.

Other areas, as stated in the General Staff, do not have significant changes in the situation.

Ukrainian soldiers keep the enemy under strict fire control. The command takes the necessary measures to allocate means of Fire destruction 

- note in the General Staff.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that The Pokrovsky direction, as well as Kramatorsk and Kurakhovsky remain extremely difficult, where the most fighting continues. In Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces destroy the occupier.

The General Staff confirmed that the Ukrainian military on the night of May 19 hit the Russian ship "Cyclone"21.05.24, 17:34 • 18165 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
mt-lbError 42: something went wrong
zrk-bukBuk air defense system
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dnieperDnieper
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising