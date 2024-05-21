The General Staff confirmed that the Ukrainian military on the night of May 19 hit the Russian ship "Cyclone"

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that The Defense Forces of Ukraine on the night of May 19 in Time или in Sevastopol, the Russian missile ship "Cyclone", reports UNN.

According to updated information, on the night of May 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Russian Cyclone Missile Ship of Project 22800 in Sevastopol - reported in the General Staff.

Previously

As the Crimean wind Telegram channel reported, the Russian Navy ship Zyklon, which is the carrier of Kalibriv, was probably attacked in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Later it became known that the ship sank.