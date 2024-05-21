Soldiers of the Special Operations forces smashed half of the Buk division: details and video

Soldiers of the Special Operations forces defeated half of the Buk division in one of the operational areas, reports UNN.

The operator and the 3rd separate Regiment of the MTR defeated half a division of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems in one of the operational areas in three weeks. Three air defense systems were hit in late April – early May. The fourth Buk was destroyed by MTR soldiers the other day - the official MTR channel said in a statement.

Details

As reported in the MTR, during reconnaissance operations, operators discovered the location of the Buk. The enemy target was promptly hit by a strike drone.

"It should be noted that this is one of the latest developments that has entered service with the Special Operations Forces. The result of the well – aimed work of the MTR is the burning remains of Russian iron. Let's move on!"- summed up in the so.

