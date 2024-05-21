ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Soldiers of the Special Operations forces smashed half of the Buk division: details and video

Soldiers of the Special Operations forces smashed half of the Buk division: details and video

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22770 views

Operators of the 3rd separate MTR Regiment defeated half a division of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems in one of the operational areas in three weeks. Three air defense systems were hit in late April – early May.

Soldiers of the Special Operations forces defeated half of the Buk division in one of the operational areas, reports UNN.

The operator and the 3rd separate Regiment of the MTR defeated half a division of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems in one of the operational areas in three weeks. Three air defense systems were hit in late April – early May. The fourth Buk was destroyed by MTR soldiers the other day

- the official MTR channel said in a statement.

Details

As reported in the MTR, during reconnaissance operations, operators discovered the location of the Buk. The enemy target was promptly hit by a strike drone.

"It should be noted that this is one of the latest developments that has entered service with the Special Operations Forces. The result of the well – aimed work of the MTR is the burning remains of Russian iron. Let's move on!"- summed up in the so.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy enemy's Buk SAM in Sumy sector: video02.05.24, 16:51 • 19052 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarTechnologies

