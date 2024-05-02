Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy enemy's Buk SAM in Sumy sector: video

While working in the Sumy sector, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted a fire damage on the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian Federation, reports UNN with reference to Telegram CCO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operators of one of the Ukrainian Special Forces units discovered a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system while working in the Sumy sector: it was hit by strike drones.

As noted, the occupiers tried in vain to extinguish the fire and save the equipment.

As a result of the impact:

A launcher with six missiles was destroyed;

A Buk-M1 rocket launcher was damaged.

Recall

[UNN, citing the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, reported that on April 26, Ukrainian intelligence officers discovered and destroyed the enemy's communication equipment and the latest radar station "Repeinik" using a drone.