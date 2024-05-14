ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83683 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107878 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150694 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154686 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250847 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174242 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165490 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226169 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Two militants who tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense line in Donetsk region are sentenced to 15 years in prison

Two militants who tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense line in Donetsk region are sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19965 views

Two Russian militants who tried to break through Ukrainian defenses in Donetsk region have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason and participation in a terrorist organization.

Thanks to the SBU evidence base, two more traitors who fought against the Defense Forces on the eastern front received real prison terms. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The offenders were members of the occupation groups of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation and participated in regular assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders captured both traitors during battles in the Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts of the region,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that one of the militants was detained after the complete destruction of his unit, which tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Seversky direction in February this year. He was a resident of the temporarily occupied Bilovodsk, Luhansk region, who joined the 123rd separate motorized rifle brigade of Russian troops in September 2023. After training at the training grounds, he was assigned to a mortar team to storm the outskirts of Bilohorivka.

Subsequently, the militant was transferred to the area of Berestove village, where he unsuccessfully attacked the advanced units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Participated in "meaty" assaults on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Robotyn: three traitors are served with a notice of suspicion5/7/24, 4:23 PM • 27871 view

Another convict is a resident of the temporarily occupied Yenakiyevo. The offender has been fighting against the ATO forces since 2014. Back then, he was a member of the occupation commandant's company of the so-called "Cossack Union of the Don Army Region".

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the traitor "transferred" to the 3rd separate motorized rifle brigade of the 1st army corps of the aggressor country. Together with other racists, he took part in repeated attempts to break through the strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Novobakhmutivka.

Based on the materials of the SBU investigators and military counterintelligence, the court found both enemy accomplices guilty under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The criminal actions of the traitor from Yenakiyevo are additionally qualified under Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization).

Russian special service agents disguised 15 explosive devices as food in Kyiv and 4 in Lviv: details of the disruption of a series of terrorist attacks5/13/24, 1:48 PM • 23567 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
berestoveBerestovo
bakhmutBakhmut
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising