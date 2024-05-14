Two militants who tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense line in Donetsk region are sentenced to 15 years in prison

Thanks to the SBU evidence base, two more traitors who fought against the Defense Forces on the eastern front received real prison terms. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The offenders were members of the occupation groups of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation and participated in regular assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders captured both traitors during battles in the Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts of the region, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that one of the militants was detained after the complete destruction of his unit, which tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Seversky direction in February this year. He was a resident of the temporarily occupied Bilovodsk, Luhansk region, who joined the 123rd separate motorized rifle brigade of Russian troops in September 2023. After training at the training grounds, he was assigned to a mortar team to storm the outskirts of Bilohorivka.

Subsequently, the militant was transferred to the area of Berestove village, where he unsuccessfully attacked the advanced units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Another convict is a resident of the temporarily occupied Yenakiyevo. The offender has been fighting against the ATO forces since 2014. Back then, he was a member of the occupation commandant's company of the so-called "Cossack Union of the Don Army Region".

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the traitor "transferred" to the 3rd separate motorized rifle brigade of the 1st army corps of the aggressor country. Together with other racists, he took part in repeated attempts to break through the strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Novobakhmutivka.

Based on the materials of the SBU investigators and military counterintelligence, the court found both enemy accomplices guilty under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The criminal actions of the traitor from Yenakiyevo are additionally qualified under Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization).

