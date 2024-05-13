Russian special service agents disguised 15 explosive devices as food in Kyiv and 4 in Lviv: details of the disruption of a series of terrorist attacks

Ukrainian law enforcement officers seized 15 explosive devices disguised by Russian agents as food in three shopping centers and a catering establishment in Kyiv and another 4 improvised explosive devices at a defense enterprise in Lviv. Members of the Russian intelligence network who planned a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv and Lviv have been notified of suspicion. This was reported on Monday by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

Under the procedural supervision of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, two persons - members of the network of agents who, on the instructions of Russian special services, planned a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv and Lviv - were served suspicion notices - the OGP said in a statement.

One of the suspects is charged with high treason and attempted sabotage (Article 111 (2), Article 15 (2), Article 113 (2), and another with an unfinished attempt to commit a terrorist act (Article 15 (3), Article 258 (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the suspects were to plant explosive devices at a defense enterprise in Lviv, in three shopping centers and in a catering establishment in the capital on the instructions of a representative of the Russian special services. Then they were supposed to blow them up.

The suspects were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. They have been detained in custody without the right to be released on bail.

The special detention operation was conducted in the parking lot of the last shopping center where the suspects planned to plant explosives.

"All 15 explosive devices disguised as food were timely detected in Kyiv and neutralized by law enforcement officers. Another 4 improvised explosive devices were previously seized in Lviv," the OGP said.

Investigative actions are currently underway to identify all those involved.

