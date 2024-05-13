Russian special service agents disguised 15 explosive devices as food in Kyiv and 4 in Lviv: details of the disruption of a series of terrorist attacks

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79692 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107053 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149927 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154002 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250265 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174130 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165391 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148329 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225864 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113059 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34857 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44440 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38542 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62762 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56795 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250265 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225864 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211918 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237665 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224473 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79692 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56795 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62762 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112890 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113792 views
Actual
Russian special service agents disguised 15 explosive devices as food in Kyiv and 4 in Lviv: details of the disruption of a series of terrorist attacks

Russian special service agents disguised 15 explosive devices as food in Kyiv and 4 in Lviv: details of the disruption of a series of terrorist attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23571 views

Russian agents disguised 15 explosive devices as food in Kyiv and 4 in Lviv, which were seized by Ukrainian law enforcement before they could carry out a series of planned terrorist attacks.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers seized 15 explosive devices disguised by Russian agents as food  in three shopping centers and a catering establishment  in Kyiv and another 4 improvised explosive devices at a defense enterprise in Lviv. Members of the Russian intelligence network who planned a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv and Lviv have been notified of suspicion. This was reported on Monday by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports

Under the procedural supervision of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, two persons - members of the network of agents who, on the instructions of Russian special services, planned a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv and Lviv - were served suspicion notices

- the OGP said in a statement.

One of the suspects is charged with high treason and attempted sabotage (Article 111 (2), Article 15 (2), Article 113 (2), and another with an unfinished attempt to commit a terrorist act (Article 15 (3), Article 258 (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

  According to the investigation, the suspects were to plant explosive devices at a defense enterprise in Lviv, in three shopping centers and in a catering establishment in the capital on the instructions of a representative of the Russian special services. Then they were supposed to blow them up.

Image

The suspects were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. They have been detained in custody without the right to be released on bail.

The special detention operation was conducted in the parking lot of the last shopping center where the suspects planned to plant explosives.

"All 15 explosive devices disguised as food were timely detected in Kyiv and neutralized by law enforcement officers. Another 4 improvised explosive devices were previously seized in Lviv," the OGP said. 

Investigative actions are currently underway to identify all those involved.

Russian game was preparing four terrorist attacks in Kyiv on May 9: SBU provides details13.05.24, 13:19 • 88080 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising