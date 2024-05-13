Russian game was preparing four terrorist attacks in Kyiv on May 9: SBU provides details

Ukrainian law enforcement officers prevented four terrorist attacks in Kyiv that were to take place on May 9. Agents of the Russian game were installing explosive devices in construction hypermarkets of a well-known chain and near a cafe. This was reported by the SBU press service on Monday, UNN reported .

The SBU CI prevented four terrorist attacks in Kyiv, which were to take place on May 9. As a result of a multi-stage special operation in the capital, SBU detained agents of a Russian game who were installing explosive devices in construction hypermarkets of a well-known chain and near a cafe - the SBU said in a statement.

According to the SBU, Russian agents disguised the improvised explosive devices in tea bags. They consisted of a timer, a detonator and plastic explosives with incendiary mixture, which was supposed to cause large-scale fires.

According to the Russian secret service's plan, the explosives were to detonate during peak hours of hypermarket traffic to cause maximum damage to civilians. In addition, it was planned to be placed among flammable materials so that such a fire could not be quickly extinguished.

Another terrorist attack was to take place near a popular Kyiv cafe. Russian agents wanted to plant explosive devices in a car parked nearby.

Thus, according to the SBU, the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the game) wanted to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, as well as send a signal on the symbolic day of May 9 about the alleged presence of the Russian underground in Kyiv, which is waiting for the arrival of the "Russian world.

In planning these attacks, Russian special services once again demonstrated their criminal nature. We acted proactively and disrupted the enemy's plans in time. Every step of the criminals has been documented and they will be punished. As well as everyone who tries to work in favor of the Russian Federation. It is symbolic that the dates to which the Russians want to dedicate their terrorist attacks are gradually becoming a symbol of the failure of their special services - said SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk.

SBU counterintelligence established that the curator of the Russian terrorist attacks was a member of the GRU, Yuriy Syzov, who serves in military unit No. 92154.

He personally gave instructions to the recruited agents and even recorded a video instruction on how to install an explosive device in one of the stores of the same chain in Moscow region.

In particular, Yuriy Syzov was also responsible for a sabotage in Ukraine that was to take place in Lviv region in February 2024. At that time, the SBU was also proactive and prevented the explosions.

The SBU has now identified the entire chain of this network, including the agent and combat teams, smugglers who delivered explosives from Russia, as well as the direct perpetrators of the terrorist attack: they were detained red-handed while installing explosive devices in a third hypermarket.

The detainees have been served a notice of suspicion in connection with the crimes they committed, in particular under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 111 (high treason);

Art. 113 (sabotage);



Art. 258 (terrorist act).



They face life imprisonment.