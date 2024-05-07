ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Participated in "meaty" assaults on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Robotyn: three traitors are served with a notice of suspicion

Participated in "meaty" assaults on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Robotyn: three traitors are served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27872 views

The Security Service of Ukraine served three traitors who voluntarily joined the Russian occupation groups and participated in the assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Robotyn a notice of suspicion.

The Security Service collected evidence against three more traitors who fought against the Defense Forces on the southern front. There, they were directly involved in the "meat" assaults on the defensive positions of the Armed Forces in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

In 2023, the criminals voluntarily joined the ranks of the occupation groups "Storm" of the Southern Military District of the aggressor country. There they took part in "meaty" assaults on the defensive positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia,

- the statement said.

Details

Ukrainian defenders captured all three defendants during battles near Robotyno in December last year and February this year.

It is noted that after the destruction of his unit, one of the militants hid in the craters on the battlefield for three days until he was detained by the Defense Forces.

According to the investigation and SBU military counterintelligence, the traitor was a resident of the temporarily occupied Crimea. While serving a "sentence" in a Russian prison for theft, at the end of 2023 he signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense and thus received an "early release" from the colony. From there, he was immediately assigned to the 5th Storm-V Battalion of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces.

Another traitor is a resident of Sevastopol. In October 2023, he joined the Storm-Z battalion of the 56th Air Assault Regiment of the Russian army. As a rifleman, he first set up firing positions for the racists near the village of Verbove, and later fired at Ukrainian strongholds in the area.

SBU discloses network of Russian FSB agents preparing Presidential assassination: two colonels of State Protection Department detained5/7/24, 1:39 PM • 20548 views

The third defendant was a resident of the Dzhankoy district of Crimea. In the fall of 2023, the offender "mobilized" to an airborne assault unit of the Russian armed forces. After combat training at one of the peninsula's training grounds, he was redeployed to the front line near Robotyn.

SBU investigators have served all three detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The criminal actions of the recidivist militant from the occupation "Storm-V" are additionally qualified under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The traitors are in custody. They face life imprisonment.

Recall

Four traitors who fought against Ukrainian troops in eastern and southern Ukraine as part of Russian occupation groups were sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason, participation in a terrorist group and assistance to the Russian armed forces.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol
dzhankoiJankoi
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

