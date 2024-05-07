SBU discloses network of Russian FSB agents preparing Presidential assassination: two colonels of State Protection Department detained

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100676 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111061 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153699 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157405 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253668 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174842 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165973 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148422 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227663 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 27100 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 40708 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 27908 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34167 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 31544 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253674 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227667 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213515 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239164 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225809 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100680 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70838 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77353 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113544 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114409 views
SBU discloses network of Russian FSB agents preparing Presidential assassination: two colonels of State Protection Department detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20551 views

The SBU announces the exposure of a network of Russian FSB agents who were preparing the assassination of the President: two colonels of State Protection Department are detained.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had "exposed a network of agents of the 5th service of the Russian Federal Security Service who were preparing the assassination of the President of Ukraine" and that two colonels of the State Protection Department had been detained, UNN reports.

Details

"SBU counterintelligence and investigators foiled FSB plans to eliminate the President of Ukraine and other representatives of the country's top military and political leadership. The plans were to be implemented by an agent network that was exposed in advance by the Security Service of Ukraine with the assistance of the leadership of the State Protection Department. The network, whose activities were supervised by the FSB from Moscow, included two colonels of the State Protection Department who "leaked" secret information to Russia," the SBU reported on social media.

According to the SBU, "the enemy was actively developing plans to eliminate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. One of the tasks of the FSB's agent network was to search for perpetrators among the military close to the President's security detail who could take the Head of State hostage and then kill him.

"In addition to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the enemy planned to eliminate SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk, Chief of the Defence Intelligence Service Kyrylo Budanov and other high-ranking officials. For example, the liquidation of the head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov was going to be carried out before Easter," the SBU said.

According to the SBU, "the enemy's plan was as follows: first, the recruited agent was to observe the movement of the protected person and pass information to the enemy. The coordinates of the house where the official was supposed to be were to be used to launch a missile strike. Then they were going to attack the people who remained at the site of the attack with a drone. After that, the Russians planned to hit with another missile, including to destroy the traces of the drone.

"The agent was provided with weapons by a colonel of the UDO, who personally brought FPV drones, charges for RPG-7, and MON-90 anti-personnel mines to Kyiv. The SBU recorded both the colonel's trips to another region of Ukraine to get drones and explosives, and conversations between the potential terrorist attacker and his FSB 'curator'," the SBU said.

The Security Service of Ukraine, as indicated, gradually documented the criminal actions of the defendants and detained them.

Only a limited number of people knew about our special operation, and I personally controlled its course. The terrorist attack, which was supposed to be a gift for Putin's inauguration, was in fact a failure of the Russian secret service. But we must not forget that the enemy is strong and experienced, and cannot be underestimated. We will continue to work proactively to ensure that every traitor receives a well-deserved court sentence

- said Vasyl Malyuk, head of the SBU.

"The Russian Federal Security Service has once again confirmed the status of a terrorist organization, because it was the employees of the 9th Directorate of the Operational Information Department of the 5th Service who supervised the organization of the terrorist attack. They are: Maxim Mishustin; Dmitry Perlin; Alexei Kornev," the SBU reported.

In particular, according to the special service, in January 2022, Perlin became the curator of the "moles" who were recruited before Russia's full-scale invasion. Until then, they had been "supervised" by his colleague Alexei Kornev. Thus, before the outbreak of a full-scale war, Kornev held a series of secret meetings with Colonel Udoh on the territory of neighboring European countries. Funds for the agents were also usually transferred abroad, the SBU said.

As noted, searches were conducted at the offenders' premises, during which the relevant means of destruction, as well as other evidence of criminal activity, were found and seized.

They have been notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 2, Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);
  • ч. 1, Art. 14, Art. 258, Part 2 (preparation for a terrorist act).

The suspects have been detained as a measure of restraint. The defendants face life imprisonment.

Massive air strikes were prepared on the eve of Easter: detained FSB agents06.05.24, 10:08 • 39416 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
vasyl-malyukVasyl Malyuk
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

