Massive air strikes were prepared on the eve of Easter: detained FSB agents

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94796 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109838 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152557 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156364 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252456 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174592 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165779 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227006 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29215 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25517 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32580 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25341 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22490 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252456 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227006 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212974 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238663 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225369 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94796 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69011 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75502 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113341 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114219 views
Actual
Massive air strikes were prepared on the eve of Easter: detained FSB agents

Massive air strikes were prepared on the eve of Easter: detained FSB agents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39414 views

Two FSB agents were detained for preparing coordinates for massive Russian air strikes on energy facilities and fuel storage facilities in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions on the eve of Easter.

Law enforcement officers detained two FSB agents who were preparing coordinates for massive enemy strikes in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions on the eve of Easter. The enemy's targets were energy generating enterprises and fuel and lubricant storage facilities. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN

The Security Service detained an FSB agent group that was preparing coordinates for massive air strikes in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions on the eve of Easter. Among the enemy's priority targets were energy generating enterprises and logistics warehouses for fuel and lubricants

- the SBU said in a statement.

In addition, the invaders hoped to receive "confirmation" from their agents about the current geolocation of military airfields and special forces guarding the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To fulfill these tasks, the Russian special service engaged two of its agents from Uman and Lubny. 

They were detained "red-handed" near Kyiv, where they were conducting additional reconnaissance near potential targets.

According to the investigation, both defendants, 28-year-old unemployed men, were remotely recruited by an FSB "Crimean Department" officer in March this year. The SBU has already identified him.

He promised his agents a monetary reward for cooperation with the occupiers. They used an anonymous chat in a popular messenger to communicate.

SBU investigators have now served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment.

Under the guise of walking a dog was scouting radar and air defense: Russian informant detained in Kharkiv03.05.24, 10:57 • 17670 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
poltavaPoltava
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
kyivKyiv
umanUman

Contact us about advertising