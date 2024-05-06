Massive air strikes were prepared on the eve of Easter: detained FSB agents

Law enforcement officers detained two FSB agents who were preparing coordinates for massive enemy strikes in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions on the eve of Easter. The enemy's targets were energy generating enterprises and fuel and lubricant storage facilities. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The Security Service detained an FSB agent group that was preparing coordinates for massive air strikes in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions on the eve of Easter. Among the enemy's priority targets were energy generating enterprises and logistics warehouses for fuel and lubricants - the SBU said in a statement.

In addition, the invaders hoped to receive "confirmation" from their agents about the current geolocation of military airfields and special forces guarding the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To fulfill these tasks, the Russian special service engaged two of its agents from Uman and Lubny.

They were detained "red-handed" near Kyiv, where they were conducting additional reconnaissance near potential targets.

According to the investigation, both defendants, 28-year-old unemployed men, were remotely recruited by an FSB "Crimean Department" officer in March this year. The SBU has already identified him.

He promised his agents a monetary reward for cooperation with the occupiers. They used an anonymous chat in a popular messenger to communicate.

SBU investigators have now served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment.

