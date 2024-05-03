ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Under the guise of walking a dog was scouting radar and air defense: Russian informant detained in Kharkiv

Under the guise of walking a dog was scouting radar and air defense: Russian informant detained in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17670 views

In Kharkiv the SBU detained a Russian spy who, under the guise of walking a dog, was trying to determine the location of Ukrainian air defense systems in order to pass the coordinates to Russian troops for missile strikes.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had detained a Russian spotter in Kharkiv who was spying on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the guise of walking a dog, UNN reports.

Details

According to the SBU, the main targets of the aggressor were air defense systems that protect Kharkiv and the surrounding areas.

"As a result of a special operation in Kharkiv, a Russian intelligence informant who was preparing an air attack on military facilities of the Defense Forces was detained red-handed. Under the guise of walking a dog, the suspect tried to identify the locations of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In case of establishing the appropriate coordinates, he was supposed to pass them to the occupiers to carry out fire damage to Ukrainian troops," the SBU reported on social networks.

However, as stated, the SBU thwarted the aggressor's plans due to the timely exposure of a Russian informant.

The defendant was reportedly detained at the final stage of the special operation when he tried to covertly photograph the perimeter of one of the Ukrainian military facilities.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was an employee of a local manufacturing company who ideologically supported the Kremlin regime.

It is noted that he also "secretly" sought information from his colleagues and acquaintances.

The Russian informant was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they can be identified on the ground) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The offender is currently in custody. He faces 8 years in prison.

SBU finds Wagner informant who wanted to find AFU airfields in Donetsk region02.05.24, 10:37 • 29551 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
kharkivKharkiv

