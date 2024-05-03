Under the guise of walking a dog was scouting radar and air defense: Russian informant detained in Kharkiv

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had detained a Russian spotter in Kharkiv who was spying on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the guise of walking a dog, UNN reports.

Details

According to the SBU, the main targets of the aggressor were air defense systems that protect Kharkiv and the surrounding areas.

"As a result of a special operation in Kharkiv, a Russian intelligence informant who was preparing an air attack on military facilities of the Defense Forces was detained red-handed. Under the guise of walking a dog, the suspect tried to identify the locations of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In case of establishing the appropriate coordinates, he was supposed to pass them to the occupiers to carry out fire damage to Ukrainian troops," the SBU reported on social networks.

However, as stated, the SBU thwarted the aggressor's plans due to the timely exposure of a Russian informant.

The defendant was reportedly detained at the final stage of the special operation when he tried to covertly photograph the perimeter of one of the Ukrainian military facilities.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was an employee of a local manufacturing company who ideologically supported the Kremlin regime.

It is noted that he also "secretly" sought information from his colleagues and acquaintances.

The Russian informant was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they can be identified on the ground) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The offender is currently in custody. He faces 8 years in prison.

