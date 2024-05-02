SBU finds Wagner informant who wanted to find AFU airfields in Donetsk region

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an informant of the Russian Wagner military group who was spying on military airfields in Donetsk region, the SBU said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"An enemy informant who was tracking the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kramatorsk district was detained. He received this task from the militants of the Russian Wagner military group, which is now part of the regular troops of the aggressor country," the SBU said.

On the instructions of the occupiers, according to the special service, "the defendant had to identify and pass on to them the exact coordinates of the airfields where the combat helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are based." "The Wagnerites also wanted to know the locations of personnel and heavy weapons of the Ukrainian troops defending the district center," the SBU said.

"In case of receiving the intelligence, the racists planned to use it to prepare combat operations in the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk directions. However, thanks to the SBU, the Russian informant was exposed in time," the special service said.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

He is currently in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

