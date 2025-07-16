Trump administration ordered to stop deployment of 2,000 National Guardsmen after protests

The administration of US President Donald Trump has decided to complete the deployment of some National Guard units in Los Angeles, which were involved in containing protests. This was reported by UNN with reference to Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, quoted by The Associated Press.

It is noted that approximately 4,000 National Guard servicemen and 700 US Marines were deployed in Los Angeles. It is still unclear how long the rest will remain.

The military was tasked with guarding federal buildings and protecting immigration agents during their arrests.

National Guard units were deployed to Los Angeles amid large-scale protests that erupted due to cases of excessive use of force by law enforcement.

Donald Trump stated the need to get rid of dangerous criminals in the United States, including those who have long lived in the country and were born there. This will be the next step after changing deportation policies, which are currently focused on the "most dangerous" migrants.

