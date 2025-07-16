US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: details

The US Secretary of State, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, and Great Britain have agreed to set the end of August as the de facto deadline for concluding a nuclear deal with Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

If this agreement is not reached by the end of August, then the "snapback" mechanism will be triggered. This means the automatic return of all UN Security Council sanctions that were lifted as part of the 2015 Iran deal.

American and European officials consider this option as a tool to pressure Tehran if diplomatic efforts fail. At the same time, the Iranians claim that there are no legal grounds for restoring sanctions and threaten to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in response.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the US and Iran failed to agree on the time, date, and location for resuming negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program, which had reached a deadlock.